Verdict in Toshakhana case against Zardari, Nawaz reserved

Islamabad Accountability Court of Judge Abida Sajjad has reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana vehicle reference involving former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gilani, and former President Asif Ali Zardari, among others.

According to media reports, after hearing the arguments from all parties on Wednesday, Judge Abida Sajjad said that the decision will be pronounced on October 14.

During the hearing, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer, Qazi Misbah-ul-Hassan, and pleader, Rana Irfan, along with Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel, Farooq H Naek, presented their arguments.

Farooq Naek read out the new NAB Amendment Law to the court, arguing that under the amended law, the case no longer falls under the jurisdiction of the accountability court.

He pointed out that the total value involved in the case is Rs80.5 million only, which is below the threshold of Rs500 million, and hence, it should be referred back to the NAB chairman.

Judge Abida Sajjad questioned whether all parties agreed that the court lacked jurisdiction over the case. Farooq H Naek responded by highlighting that Zardari had not been granted presidential immunity when the case was initially brought forward.

He argued that sending the case to another court would imply a discussion on its merits, which, according to him, the court lacks authority to do under the amended law.

Meanwhile, Qazi Misbah-ul-Hassan reminded the court that a similar case had previously been returned to NAB and later came back to the same court following a decision by former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The NAB prosecutor added that the court had already granted presidential immunity to Zardari and that the case should remain on hold for Zardari while being sent back for Nawaz Sharif.