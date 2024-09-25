Two cops among a dozen injured in Quetta explosion

At least 12 people, including two cops, were injured after an explosion near a police mobile on the eastern bypass in Quetta on Wednesday.

The rescue officials found a wrecked motorcycle near the site of the blast and the police claim that explosive material was planted in the motorcycle.

According to the law enforcers, a bomb disposal squad was called at the spot, while the nature of the blast was being determined.

The injured, meanwhile, were shifted to the Civil Sandeman Hospital, said the police.

The blast comes just two days after a “remote-controlled bomb explosion” targeted a police van guarding a convoy of foreign envoys heading to Malam Jabba from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district on Sunday.

According to the police, the attack targeted a group of 11 foreign diplomats, resulting in one officer losing his life and four others being injured. All the envoys were safe after the explosion and had been shifted to Islamabad, said the police. The nation has been reeling under rising violent attacks since the Taliban rulers returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The two most vulnerable provinces saw a sharp rise in deadly attacks last month, according to data from the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS).