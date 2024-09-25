‘I was brainwashed,’ says suspected Baloch suicide bomber

A suspected female suicide bomber, who was arrested in Balochistan’s Turbat, has revealed that she was rescued by security agencies after a Baloch separatist organisation tried to lead her astray to use her for their own vested interests.

“I was brainwashed for terrorism. The youth are being lured into terrorism,” Adeela Baloch said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, flanked by Farah Azeem Shah and Shahid Rind, the Balochistan government’s spokespersons.

The suspected suicide bomber’s parents were also seated on her right during the presser.

Baloch said she was walking on the “wrong path” and was “deceived”. “I survived because of the Balochistan government.”

She revealed that, apart from her, there was another girl in the mountains who was beguiled towards terrorism.

The woman, who received her primary education from Turbat and pursued a nursing course from Quetta, said terrorists use people for their purposes. “Some people lured me towards suicide bombing. I did not think that innocent people would die because of that.” Speaking during the press conference, Baloch advised the people not to get lured by terrorists.

The woman’s father, who was present at the session, spoke about his daughter’s kidnapping.

“I knew that those who are taken to the mountains do not return,” her father said, adding that he contacted the government of Balochistan about his daughter’s disappearance.

He said that his daughter was brought back after the provincial administration’s timely action. “Parents of missing persons should go to the government. They should monitor their children’s activities.”

Meanwhile, Shah urged those in the mountains to return to the land.

“The government will provide whatever assistance is requested,” she said, addressing the presser, adding that terrorists must stop the fight that is causing loss to Balochistan.

Commenting on rescuing Baloch, the spokesperson maintained that the state and government proved to be a mother. “The state has accepted Adeela and her family,” she said.

However, the spokesperson added that no compromise would be made on the interests of the state.