Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal go twinning in red

Bollywood lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shelled out major couple goals as they twin in red for the new love-filled pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha shared some new pictures with her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, as the two twinned in their exquisite red fits for the festive season.

“Laal hai mere dil ka haal,” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery, followed by a red heart emoji.

The mushy clicks of the reel-to-real-life couple see the ‘Dabangg’ actor in a red sharara set, featuring gold embellishments. She styled the dress with gold statement earrings while keeping her makeup minimal and blow-dried hair down. On the other hand, her husband wore a matching kurta and mirror-embellished waistcoat, paired with white trousers.

Thousands of social users including the Bollywood fraternity liked the post and dropped compliments for the celebrity couple in the comments section.

It is worth noting here that Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate civil marriage, on June 23, at the groom’s apartment in Bandra. They hosted a star-studded reception later in the evening, at a Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian. The couple dated for nearly seven years before taking the plunge.