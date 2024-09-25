‘Jaan Nisar’ amasses 2 billion YouTube views

Drama serial ‘Jaan Nisar’ has garnered two billion YouTube views, with its impressive storyline and remarkable cast.

Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari are the two popular and incredible actors who make an amazing on-screen star couple due to their electrifying chemistry and brilliant acting skills.

The drama serial Jaan Nisar is written by Rehana Aftab and directed by Mohsin Mirza. It has been produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

The drama serial Jaan Nisar has set another record by garnering 2 billion views during its airing period.

So far, 57 episodes have been aired. Danish Taimoor shared a video on his Instagram celebrating the record-breaking YouTube views, which were achieved after 56 episodes.

Fans are of the view that the success of the drama is just because of Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari’s star power.