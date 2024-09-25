Rupee sheds 4 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.80. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 280.50 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.64 to close at Rs 310.95 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 1 paisa and closed at Rs1.93, whereas an increase of Rs 1.03 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 372.04 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 371.01. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 1 paisa each to close Rs 75.64 and Rs 74.05 respectively.