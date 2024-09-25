Game-ending triple play lifts Padres over Dodgers, into playoffs

Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run home run and helped turn an around-the-horn triple play to end the game as the visiting San Diego Padres clinched a spot in the National League playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Cronenworth had two hits and three RBIs as the Padres secured their eighth playoff appearance all time and third since 2020. San Diego (91-66) moved two games behind Los Angeles (93-64) in the chase for the NL West title, with two games remaining in the series and five in the season. The Dodgers started to rally in the ninth inning against right-hander Robert Suarez, beginning with three consecutive singles, with Enrique Hernandez’s hit driving in a run. Los Angeles had runners at first and second base with Shohei Ohtani on deck when Miguel Rojas hit a ground ball to third baseman Manny Machado, who stepped on the bag, then threw to Cronenworth at second. Cronenworth threw to first baseman Donovan Solano to end the game.

San Diego starter Michael King (13-9) gave up just an unearned run on three hits in five innings and Suarez ended up with his 35th save as the Padres improved to 8-3 against the Dodgers this year.