Pakistani documentary ‘Songs of the Sufi’ wins big in Chicago

Pakistani documentary film Songs of the Sufi (SOTS) from Pakistan has been awarded the Best Documentary, Audience Choice Award, at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

“Songs of the Sufi is a wonderful craft that explores the history, culture, and universal message of love. Sharukh Waheed and Kamran Anwar have brought this masterpiece in a very tasteful and divine way to the big screen!” said Chicago South Asian Film Festival Director Jigar Shah, according to a press release issued by SOTS.

Shah also highlighted the movie as a masterful direction, thanking its makers for bringing the movie to the screens.

“It feels great that our film is getting appreciated by audiences at home and abroad. This is our ode to the art of qawwali and the qawwal families keeping this sacred art form alive and we want to share it with the world,” Documentary Director Waheed said.

“We are heartened at the responses and pleased that the film is resonating with juries and audiences far and wide. We thank the judges and the audiences who have recognized this film and hope that the core message of unity, tolerance, and inclusion that is embodied in the message of the great Sufis will continue to light the way,” Producer Anwar added.

The documentary explored the rich tradition of classical qawwali through the perspectives of the Qawwal Bachay Gharana, as well as music enthusiasts, devotees, and scholars. Combining Sufi-inspired art from prominent Pakistani artists, Mughal miniature paintings, qawwalis, interviews, and a verité storytelling approach, the film offers a captivating cinematic experience that celebrates this unique musical heritage.