KP govt forms committee to probe attack on diplomats’ convoy

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formed a two-member committee to investigate the attack on a diplomats convoy in Swat. The committee, comprising an additional inspector general investigation and special secretary of interior, will examine various aspects of the attack. The investigation report will be submitted to the provincial government. On Sunday, a police van escorting the diplomats was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Malam Jabba, resulting in the death of one policeman and injuries to four others. The foreign ministry in Islamabad confirmed the diplomats’ safe return to the capital. A case was registered against unidentified persons over Sunday’s explosion which targeted a diplomatic convoy in Swat. The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police registered the FIR a day after one cop was martyred and five others were injured in the attack.