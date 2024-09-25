IHC summons govt to explain travel ban on Zartaj Gul

The Islamabad High Court has summoned the government to explain why the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul has not been removed from the travel ban list, despite a prior court order.

During the contempt of court hearing, a government lawyer informed the court that an FIR had been registered against Gul in Dera Ghazi Khan. In response, Gul’s attorney stated that bail had already been granted in this case, and a separate petition for confirmation of bail had been filed. Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri noted that bail was confirmed on September 5. The government lawyer suggested seeking further instructions regarding the FIR in Punjab, indicating it could be pursued in the Lahore High Court.

Gul expressed frustration, stating, “How can I travel when I am not even given my passport? Four secret cases have been registered against me. As an elected member of the assembly, I have the right to go wherever I wish. They have registered these secret FIRs and placed my name on the travel ban list.”

Following this, the Islamabad High Court requested a response from the government regarding the travel ban on Zartaj Gul.