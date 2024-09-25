Pope offers refuge to Myanmar’s jailed Suu Kyi: report

Pope Francis has offered refuge on Vatican territory for Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Italian media said on Tuesday. “I asked for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and I met her son in Rome. I have proposed to the Vatican to give her shelter on our territory,” the pope said, according to an account of his meetings with Jesuits in Asia during a trip there earlier this month. The Corriere della Sera daily published an article by Italian priest Antonio Spadaro that provided extracts from the private meetings, which took place in Indonesia, East Timor and Singapore between September 2 and 13. “We cannot stay silent about the situation in Myanmar today. We must do something,” the pope is reported as saying. “The future of your country should be one of peace based on respect for the dignity and rights of everyone and respect for a democratic system that enables everyone to contribute to the common good.”