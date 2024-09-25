Karachi schools get new mental health guidelines

Amid growing concerns over increasing depression and physical ailments like back and neck pain among students, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh has issued new guidelines to discourage reliance on external tuition and improve the educational standards within private schools.

Professor Rafia Mallah, in her directives to private school heads and principals, emphasized that an alarming number of students from classrooms with over 25 pupils are turning to external tuition centers. Despite schools claiming to provide high-quality education, many students still rely on tuition, leading to concerns about the added stress on children.

The guidelines highlight the harmful effects of the current academic pressure, which leaves little room for physical activities or proper rest, resulting in increased cases of depression, anxiety, and physical discomfort among students. The circular questions why additional tuition is necessary when schools claim to deliver quality education and points out that tuition centers often take credit for students’ success, overshadowing the schools’ efforts.

Additionally, the memo notes that parents are burdened with the dual financial strain of paying both school and tuition fees, placing them in a difficult position. To address these challenges, schools are urged to offer more support to struggling students, implement in-house remedial programs, and encourage peer assistance among students. The guidelines also stress the importance of fostering a classroom environment where students feel comfortable asking questions without fear of ridicule. Teachers should be trained to address students’ queries patiently and create a learning atmosphere that promotes curiosity rather than fear. Moreover, the circular advises schools to strike a balance between academic rigor and students’ physical and emotional well-being. Daily schedules should include time for physical activities and breaks to help students recharge. Schools are also encouraged to teach the importance of sleep and self-care as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Finally, the administration must ensure classroom activities are efficient and inclusive, with success measured not only by grades but by how well students grasp concepts. Teachers should take responsibility for every student’s growth, ensuring they are not merely passing but truly learning.