Rain, thunder predicted in country from today

Rain with strong winds and thunder has been predicted in different parts of the country from tomorrow, September 26.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from September 26 to October 1.

In Sindh, there may be rain in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot and surrounding areas from Thursday to Saturday. Apart from this, the weather will be hot and dry in the rest of Sindh.

Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours, with a minimum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the humidity in the air is 81 percent and at this time, the wind is blowing from the west at a speed of 11 kilometers per hour. On the other hand, the weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Balochistan.