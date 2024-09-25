Verdict Reserved in Toshakhana Reference Against Zardari, Sharif, and Gilani

An accountability court in Islamabad has reserved its decision on whether to send the Toshakhana reference involving President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The ruling, which was heard by Judge Abida Sajjad, is set to be announced on October 14.

The case, initiated by NAB in 2020, accuses Zardari and Sharif of acquiring luxury vehicles from Toshakhana at just 15% of their value, facilitated by Gilani. During the hearing, Zardari’s lawyer, Farooq H. Naek, argued that the court lacks jurisdiction due to recent NAB amendments and requested the case be referred back to the bureau. He noted that similar cases have previously been sent back to NAB.

The NAB prosecutor countered that if the case is outside the accountability court’s jurisdiction, the court should decide whether to return it to NAB without discussing the merits of the case. He asserted that Zardari’s presidential immunity prevents the case against him from moving forward and indicated it would be referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The allegations include that Zardari received luxury cars from Libya and the UAE but failed to submit them to Toshakhana. Meanwhile, NAB claims Nawaz received a vehicle from Toshakhana in 2008 despite not holding any official position. In a previous development, NAB exonerated Nawaz in this matter, stating that the car he acquired was not part of Toshakhana at the time of his purchase.

Earlier this year, the accountability court halted proceedings against Zardari due to his immunity, emphasizing the complexities surrounding the case. As this high-profile situation unfolds, the implications for all parties involved remain significant.