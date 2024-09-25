Yasir Hussain discusses impact of parental loss

Actor Yasir Hussain opened up about the profound impact of losing his parents and the shifts it brings to family dynamics.

Growing up in a large family with 10 siblings, Yasir emphasised the significance of family bonds, stating that the teachings of his mother and father continue to guide his life. Yasir candidly shared the painful journey of his father’s battle with cancer, revealing that the illness had metastasised throughout his body, leaving him in severe pain for nine months. “When my father passed away, a part of me felt relieved that he was finally free from suffering,” Yasir said. He acknowledged the deep void left by his father’s absence, affirming, “He remains one of the most important parts of my life.”

Reflecting on cultural norms, Yasir noted that many Pakistanis struggle to express their feelings toward their parents, often due to the financial pressures of adulthood.

“As we grow up, the desire to support our families can overshadow our expressions of love,” he explained. This societal context, he believes, leads to a diminished emotional connection that can become more evident in times of loss.

Yasir also spoke about the changes that families undergo following the death of parents. “When parents are alive, they serve as a unifying force, keeping all the children together. Once they are gone, that thread breaks and the balance shifts, altering relationships forever,” he observed. His reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the fragility of family ties and the enduring influence of parental love.