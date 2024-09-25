Phillies clinch division title, eye top seed

The Philadelphia Phillies ended their 13-year wait to clinch the National League East divisional crown on Monday with a 6-2 defeat of the Chicago Cubs. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto blasted home runs while Aaron Nola struck out seven Chicago batters in six innings as Philadelphia took the divisional pennant for the first time since 2011. The win allowed Philadelphia to improve to 93-64, and made them the second team from the National League to clinch a divisional title after the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers wrapped up the National League Central title last Wednesday. The Phillies are now aiming to finish strongly through the remainder of the season in a bid to seal home advantage through the National League playoffs. “This is quite an accomplishment to win this very difficult division,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said afterwards. “It’s been a while — I’m just proud of the players and the staff, through the entire year.