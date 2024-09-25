NEV policy nears completion

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday chaired the maiden meeting of the Steering Committee on Electric Vehicles that decided to finalize the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) within one month.

The policy is aimed at promoting local manufacturing and early adoption of EV including New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to ensure a sustainable transport system in the country. Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and senior officers from relevant ministries and departments, said a news release. Chairing the meeting, the minister stressed that the new policy should promote energy efficiency and transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector. During the meeting, all the stakeholders presented their proposals. The next meeting is scheduled to be held next week.