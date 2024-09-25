Kissan Ittehad demands wheat, sugarcane policy

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Chairman Khalid Khokhar urged the government to announce wheat and sugarcane policy at the earliest.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the cost of production increased manifold and farmers were in state of confusion. The government should announce wheat policy to address farmers concerns, he added. Khalid Khokhar observed that food security was a global issue. Experts termed it more essential than border security even, he remarked. The chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad observed that there was remarkable decline in the production of cotton which was nearly 64 per cent. Commenting reasons behind low production, Khalid Khokhar stated that cost of production, climate change and low return against produce were basic reason behind the decline of the white gold.

Khalid Khokhar maintained that the government should ensure forensic audit of farmers’ bills. The farmers were ready to pay but there should be transparent audit of bills for farmers’ satisfaction, he added. The chairman Kissan Ittehad also feared that fish production was also facing numerous issues particularly due to climate change. About sugarcane, he demanded the issuance of pending payments to growers which was nearly Rs 20 billion. Responding to a query, he appreciated sowing of wheat on government land available in different areas. To another query about long term solution for agriculture, he proposed 10 years policy to develop agriculture on sustainable footing.