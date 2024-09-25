COAS pledges support for KP law enforcers against hostile forces

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), NI (M), visited Wana, South Waziristan District, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives.

During his interaction with officers and troops, COAS appreciated the high level of preparedness and exceptional morale to counter hostile threats.

He reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators.

COAS paid heartfelt tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who have made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty.

He emphasised that Pakistan Army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to LEAs, particularly K-P Police, to enhance their capacity.

COAS also acknowledged the pivotal role of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in maintaining peace and advancing various projects under the South Waziristan Integrated Development Plan.

He underscored Pakistan Army’s dedication towards leveraging its resources for the prosperity and development of the people of K-P.

Furthermore, COAS expressed gratitude for the tribal elders’ invaluable support in combating terrorism and their unwavering backing of Pakistan Army.

Upon arrival, COAS honoured the martyred by laying a wreath at the Shuhada Monument.

The COAS was warmly received at Wana by Commander Peshawar Corps.

KP has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces and other law enforcement agencies. A report released by an Islamabad-based think-tank, Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), earlier this month said 29 out of the 59 terrorist attacks reported across the country in August took place in KP.

These attacks, which claimed 25 lives, were reportedly carried out by the TTP, Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-i-Islam, Islamic State-Khorasan, and a few local Taliban groups, as per the PIPS report.

Earlier in the day, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called on President Zardari at the President House.

The discussion focused on various issues affecting the province, including security, economic stability and the welfare of its residents.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi briefed the President Zardari about the recent terrorist attack on a convoy of foreign diplomats in Swat, as well as the rising incidents of terrorism in the southern districts and merged tribal areas. President Zardari commended Governor Kundi for his efforts towards the overall improvement of the province.