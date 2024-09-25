Pakistan committed to bolstering ties with Maldives: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Maldives in the fields of trade, tourism, education, investment and climate change.

He was talking to the President of Maldives Dr. Muizzu on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. During the meeting, both leaders underscored the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the Maldives. Both leaders agreed on the need for increased people-to-people exchanges and collaborative efforts to promote economic growth and sustainable development in their respective countries. The two sides also recognized the shared responsibility of South Asian nations to work together for peace, prosperity, and stability of the region.