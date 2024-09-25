Asjad Iqbal crushes Indian opponent to reach 6-ball Snooker Championship final

Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal overpowered India’s Malkeet Singh in the semi-final of the IBSF World Six Red Snooker Championship and qualified for the final in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday. Iqbal dominated the game from the outset, securing a decisive 49-18 victory in the opening frame. He kept the momentum going, chipping away at Singh’s defense frame by frame, with scores of 38-34, 46-13, 40-31, 52-13, and then wrapping it up with a perfect 45-0 in the sixth. Iqbal’s skills were on display during the last frame, when he opened with a 40-point break. Singh, on the other hand, couldn’t catch a break, with Iqbal not giving him an inch throughout the match. Iqbal had already set the stage for this performance with a 5-2 win over Cyprus’ Michael Georgiou in the quarters. With this convincing win, Iqbal progresses to the final, firmly establishing himself as a strong favourite to claim the championship.