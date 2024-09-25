Unveiling the Imran Khan-Israel Link

In a recent article published by the Jerusalem Post, explosive revelations have come to light regarding the alleged links between Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the state of Israel. In retrospect, it served as another piece to solve the jigsaw puzzle laid by the bombshell claims in Times of Israel.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Imran Khan has been portrayed as a supporter of Israel, a stance that has sparked controversy and raised eyebrows, particularly in light of the longstanding tensions between Pakistan and Israel. Despite publicly making strong political statements against Israel in the past, Imran Khan has also expressed a desire to normalize relations with the country, hinting at a complex and nuanced stance on the issue. We have enough evidence from whiffs of clandestine operations from his tenure that saw the exchange of delegations to consider the allegations seriously. As of now, the only point of (strong) resistance is from Pakistan’s military establishment, which has long prevented the normalization of relations with Israel. One of the key points highlighted is Imran Khan’s alleged pro-Israel stance coupled with an anti-army sentiment; suggesting that Imran Khan’s political victory in the recent elections could potentially pave the way for a reassessment of Pakistan-Israel relations, a move that, in the interested lobby’s eyes may bring significant strategic benefits for Pakistan. However, because Pakistan’s relationship with Israel does not come out of economic concerns but a moral high ground, which affiliates us with the plight of millions of Palestinians fighting the battle for their existence for the last many, many decades, these “appealing” arguments would fail to make a strong case in the eyes of people.

The article also hints at the possibility of Imran Khan playing a central role in changing both public opinion and military policy towards Israel suggesting that a figure like Imran Khan could potentially bring about a shift in Pakistan’s traditional hostility towards Israel, potentially opening up avenues for economic growth and cooperation in areas such as agriculture, cyber security, and defense. Now, PTI’s narrative may peddle whatever controversies they like but can they dare defend a country like Israel, which is becoming a pariah state due to its brutal invasion of Gaza, which has since last October, resulted in the death of over 43,000 innocent civilians?

There was also a slight debate on the potential impact of external factors, such as the return of Donald Trump to the White House, on Pakistan-Israel relations believing that the Trump administration could play a crucial role in encouraging countries like Pakistan to engage with Israel through diplomatic and economic gains. In the past, such attempts have been resisted in the name of national policy but if a politician openly viewed as supporting “Israeli” interests sits on the other side, there is more than a fair chance of Trump brokering yet another “ice-breaker”.

Recognizing Israel could bring significant economic benefits to Pakistan, Harry Richer argued, including potential investments in various sectors. With Imran Khan’s growing influence and the country’s ongoing economic crisis, anyone who treats the world’s problems with a myopic, tainted vision would suggest grasping for whatever straws were available to paddle through. The moral or humanitarian costs do not matter.

Whether Imran Khan acknowledges his wish to play a pivotal role in reshaping Pakistan’s stance towards Israel remains to be seen, but one thing is clear–the amount of support he received from a particular lobby can neither be denied nor looked at as an isolated phenomenon.

The writer is a freelance columnist.