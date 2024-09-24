PTI leader Hammad Azhar among dozens named in FIR for resisting arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Hammad Azhar Sheikh Imtiaz and Alia Hamza have been named in a case registered by the police

following his participation in a party meeting in Kahna.

The police took action after receiving reports of Azhar’s presence at the gathering, where an attempt was made to arrest him.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), police arrived at the meeting to apprehend Hammad Azhar, who is already a wanted individual in Case No. 90/23 at Sarwar Road Police Station.

The report states that during the arrest attempt, Sheikh Imtiaz and Alia Hamza resisted, with both leaders and 30 to 40 unidentified PTI workers tearing the uniforms of the police officers in a bid to prevent Azhar’s detention.

The FIR further details how Azhar was forcibly brought down from the stage, but the resistance from PTI workers allowed him to evade arrest.

Police have registered charges against dozens of participants for obstruction of justice and assaulting law enforcement personnel.