IRSA meets Thursday on rabi water availability

The technical committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) will meet on September 26 (Thursday) to assess the availability of water in the rivers and reservoirs for the upcoming Rabi season 2024, scheduled to commence from Oct 1.

The meeting of the IRSA technical committee has been convened to provide an assessment of the water flows in the rivers and reservoir level during the upcoming Rabi season, official sources told APP here Tuesday.

The meeting of the technical committee will be presided over by the IRSA Director Operation while Chief Engineer WAPDA, Directors Regulation Punjab, Sindh, Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Balochistan, Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and officials of Tarbela and Mangla dams, they said.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered the IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1, while Kharif starts from April 1.