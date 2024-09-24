TikToker Nani Wala arrested for using forged number plate

Police have arrested popular TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, known as Nadeem Nani Wala, for affixing a fake number plate, “IK 804”, on his vehicle, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to the SHO of Defence, Lahore, Nadeem Nani Wala was caught during a routine check near Main Boulevard Defence, where the number plate on his car was found to be counterfeit. The police immediately took the TikToker into custody at the scene.

Following the arrest, Defence Police seized the vehicle and registered a case against Nadeem Nani Wala for the illegal use of a fake number plate.

The car, labelled as 804, was impounded, and an official complaint was lodged by the police. Police officers have been issued a strict directive prohibiting them from creating or sharing TikTok content while in uniform, following a circular from SP Headquarters Ahmad Zunair Cheema on Monday.

The new policy mandates that any officer, male or female, caught engaging in TikTok activities while on duty will face severe departmental consequences.

The circular stressed that there is no tolerance for TikTok content creators tarnishing the image of the police department.

Meanwhile, an incident linked to TikTok claimed the life of a young man in Liaquatabad on September 12.

Police said Ahmed, a resident of the area, was gravely injured after being shot in the eye while standing outside his home.

Officers have also been instructed to delete any existing accounts or videos related to the platform as part of efforts to maintain the department’s reputation.

SP Cheema highlighted the need for officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, both in their conduct and online presence. “The integrity of the force must be maintained, and officers are expected to reflect this in all aspects of their duties,” he stated.

This move comes amid rising concerns about the impact of social media content created by officers in uniform, with fears that it could compromise the reputation and public image of the police force.