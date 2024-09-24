Sindh CM shares progress on Safe City Project in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the progress made on the Safe City project is a significant step towards ensuring the safety of Karachi. He noted that several key milestones have already been achieved under the project.

The CM made these remarks during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, CM’s Secretary Rahim Shaikh, and other relevant officials.

During the session, IG Sindh provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress, stating that 1,300 surveillance cameras will be installed across various locations in Karachi.

The survey for 300 pole sites and 18 other key areas has been completed, and excavation work for 200 poles has begun with 50 poles already installed. Work on the remaining poles is ongoing.

The CM was informed that a control room and data centre have been established at the Central Police Office (CPO), where a video wall has been set up to monitor seven locations via 35 cameras.

The equipment, including cameras, monitoring devices, and optical fiber, has been procured from Huawei and other companies and safely transferred to secure locations in Karachi. Additionally, five specialised vehicles have been prepared for the project.

In response to a query, the CM was informed that surveys and renovation work have been completed to establish Point of Presence (POP) sites at 18 police stations.

The headquarters of the Safe City Authority is being established on Shahrah-e-Faisal, with the land acquired and handed over to the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

Currently, 35 police cameras are operational, with more installations underway. Shah highlighted that the progress made so far represents a significant step towards improving surveillance and ensuring swift responses to security incidents, contributing to a safer Karachi.