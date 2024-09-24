JI announces nationwide protests against high power cost on September 29

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced a nationwide protest on Sept 29 against rising electricity costs and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday, the JI leader highlighted that since 2000, IPPs have received Rs 2,000 to 2,400 billion annually, while salaried individuals are burdened with fuel price adjustments and TV taxes in electricity bills. In contrast, landlords and IPPs enjoy tax exemptions.

He said that the current system cannot be overlooked, calling it a battle for 250 million people, not a personal gain. He also recalled the 13-day sit-in held in Rawalpindi, where the government agreed to demands in front of the nation but has since failed to fulfill its promise of conducting a forensic audit of IPPs.

“Today is the 46th day, and nothing has been done,” he said, reiterating the plan for mass protests on Sept 29.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader further mentioned that their membership campaign continues to gain momentum, and sit-ins are planned on major highways. He urged the government to refrain from actions that might disrupt democratic processes and vowed to escalate the “Give Rights to the People” movement into a new phase of resistance.

He also noted support from traders and stated that a referendum will be held from October 23 to 27 to decide whether people should continue paying electricity bills, given the substantial payments already made under capacity charges.

Naeemur Rehman warned that the referendum will be historic and could lead to further action, including a wheel-jam strike or even a million march, possibly escalating into a long march towards Islamabad if the government does not address IPP issues.

On inflation, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief criticised the government’s claims of a decrease, calling it a manipulation of numbers. He called for an immediate reduction of the interest rate to 10%, with plans to gradually eliminate it.

He also condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Lebanon, dedicating a week in solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon, paying tribute to their resilience against aggression.