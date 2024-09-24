KP announces MDCAT results

The results for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have been announced.

According to a spokesperson from Khyber Medical University, Fatima Zahra Ali and Muhammad Mudassir secured the top position with 194 marks each. Muhammad Hazeel and Waheedullah came in second place with 193 marks.

Eight candidates, including Muhammad Hamza Ali, Kanwal Akhtar, Kashan Waheed, Zobia Anas, Muhammad Abdullah Khan, Syed Mujtaba Hussain, Amna Riaz, and Azam Khan, jointly secured the third position with 192 marks.

On Sunday, the medical college admission test was held nationwide under the supervision of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) had requested law enforcement agencies to implement strict security measures to ensure the test proceeded smoothly and securely.

The spokesperson added that the test was conducted in 13 centers across 7 districts of the province, with a total of 41,671 students participating.

Over 24,000 students qualified for BDS, and more than 21,000 qualified for MBBS. Additionally, 670 students scored between 180 and 200 marks.

Section 144 was enforced during the MDCAT examination to maintain order, with violators facing strict legal consequences. Advanced surveillance technology was deployed to monitor the examination centers, ensuring a fair process.

Candidates were also warned to refrain from unethical practices, as severe penalties would be imposed for any cheating attempts.

A total of 58,380 students had registered for the MDCAT exam in Punjab, 38,678 from Sindh, 42,329 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,806 from Balochistan, 18,408 from Islamabad, 3,145 from Azad Kashmir, and 739 from Gilgit-Baltistan. In addition, 259 international students were also set to participate in the exam.