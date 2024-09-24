Punjab Police to get heavy-duty drones to control crime

In a bold move to combat crime in remote regions, the Punjab Police have decided to purchase advanced drones equipped with the capability to transport and deploy mortar shells. According to police officials, these drones will be fitted with cameras and have the ability to carry a 60mm mortar shell at a time, enabling them to cover several kilometers for targeted operations. The drones will also possess monitoring capabilities, allowing for precise attacks on criminal hideouts. Initially, the Punjab Police plan to acquire 25 drones, with a budget allocation of 35 million PKR for this purpose. Authorities have submitted a summary to the Federal Ministry of Interior for approval of the No Objection Certificate (NOC). Once approved, the tender process will commence, paving the way for enhanced aerial surveillance and crime-fighting capabilities in the province.