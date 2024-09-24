Punjab reports 69 new cases in 24 hours

In a concerning development, Punjab has reported 69 new cases of dengue fever within the last 24 hours. According to the health department’s spokesperson, the majority of the cases were reported from Rawalpindi, which accounted for 55 cases. Other cities affected include Lahore with 5 cases, while Jhelum and Rahim Yar Khan reported 2 cases each. Additionally, single cases were reported from Faisalabad, Lodhran, Nankana, and Bahawalnagar. So far this year, Punjab has seen a total of 1,163 dengue cases, raising alarm among health officials as they ramp up efforts to control the outbreak.