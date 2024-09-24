Tensions persist over appointment of VCs in Punjab universities

Tensions have escalated over the appointment of vice chancellors for universities in Punjab, as Governor Sardar Salim Haider has rejected the summaries regarding the VCs of six provincial universities.

According to media reports, the governor cited objections and returned the summaries, leading to a stand-off between the Punjab government and the governor’s office.

Governor Haider’s office has raised concerns that the summaries were not sent in accordance with the law or established regulations. The spokesperson for the governor indicated that the summaries should have included three names from the Chief Minister’s House in alphabetical order, from which the governor was to select one candidate.

On the other hand, the Punjab government has declared that the appointment process for vice chancellors in the province is being conducted on merit. According to government sources, the appointment of vice chancellors for seven major universities has already been completed in the first phase, with the remaining appointments to follow in a phased manner.

The Punjab government has further asserted that the governor has no direct involvement in the appointment process and is constitutionally bound to sign the summaries sent by the provincial government. Sources within the government have expressed confusion over the governor’s refusal to endorse the appointments, describing his stance as “beyond comprehension”.

Despite the governor’s objections, the Punjab government has assured that the process of appointing vice chancellors for the remaining universities will soon be completed, adhering to legal and procedural requirements.