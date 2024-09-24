PM Shehbaz lands in New York to address 79th UNGA session

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York on Monday to attend the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 79th session during his five-day official visit to the United States.

He is scheduled to address the UNGA on Friday.

In his speech, the premier will emphasize Pakistan’s viewpoint on various international and regional issues, notably the Kashmir dispute and the situation in Palestine.

PM Shehbaz will reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to multilateralism and the importance of the United Nations in promoting global peace, security, and prosperity.

During the UN General Assembly session, he is set to participate in several high-level meetings, including discussions on existential threats like rising sea levels and the UN Security Council’s open debate on ‘Leadership for Peace.’

He will also conduct bilateral meetings with world leaders and meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Additionally, he will engage with World Bank President Ajay Banga and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Over 130 heads of state and government officials from around the world are expected to attend the UNGA session.

Today’s Agenda

PM Shehbaz will attend a reception hosted by UN chief Guterres for member country leaders, where he will have informal meetings with various heads of state on Tuesday.

He will also be present at the inaugural event of the UNGA 2024 session.

On the sidelines, the PM will meet with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated on September 19 that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with senior government officials, will accompany PM Shehbaz during his visit to the US, which will conclude on September 27.