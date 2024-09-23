12 killed, 22 injured in three days of Kurram clashes

Clashes between the rival tribes in different areas of Kurram district have so far claimed at least a dozen lives and injured 22 others, said a police report on Monday.

Heavy and light arms were used by the tribesmen involved in the ongoing conflict that started after construction of trenches by the rival tribes in villages Boshehra and Ahmadzai.

Police informed that the firing took place over construction on a disputed land, which intensified into exchange of heavy fire in the Balishkhel area. The clashes resulted in losses from both sides.

The rival tribes were engaged in heavy firing and shelling in Balashkhel, Khaar Kali, Trimanal, Baghki, Maqbal and Kanj Alizai.

Meanwhile, a bazaar in Sadda market, Kurram that belonged to one of the tribes involved in the conflict was blown up and fortunately, no casualty happened in this incident. Residents of the Bhagan tribe reportedly blocked the main Parachinar-Peshawar artery, creating troubles for commuters.

Elders of Turi-Bangash tribes urged the authorities to take quick action to resolve the issue amicably. They urged the government to take action against the violence mongers and restore law and order in the district.

Meanwhile, member of the National Assembly (MNA) Engineer Hamid Hussain and parliamentary leader of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) staged a protest sit-in outside the Parachinar Press Club.

He said that the sit-in was meant to draw attention of the high-ups towards the repeated outbreaks of violence in Kurram district. He demanded swift action against those responsible for the clashes and the deteriorating law and order situation in the region.

The clashes over land disputes have been a longstanding issue in the region, often resulting in loss of lives and disruptions to daily life. Local elders and political figures have also urged for a peaceful resolution to the conflicts and stressed the need for restoration of lasting peace in the region.

Moreover, former federal minister Sajid Hussain Turi called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and asked him to play a part in resolving the volatile situation in Kurram district.

They expressed serious concern over the rising violence and instability in the area and called for urgent and coordinated efforts to restore lasting peace.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi lamented the resurgence of clashes in Parachinar and termed it regrettable. He criticized the provincial government’s negligence in handling the security situation.

He believed that the provincial government had failed to prioritize peace and the well-being of its citizens.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken notice of the grave situation in Kurram and the Home & Tribal Affairs Department, on directive of the chief minister, wrote a letter to the Kohat commissioner and regional police officer, seeking resolution of the crisis.

The department mentioned that it had been about a year since the issues of law and order were taking place and they were not being resolved permanently in the district.

“The issues are being settled temporarily through actions of jirgas and institutes,” it said, directing to hold a grand jirga to peacefully resolve the strife.

The letter said that tribal elders, members of the national and provincial assemblies as well as representatives of the local government should be invited in the jirga. After convening the jirga, the warring parties’ demands should be submitted to the government.

Proposals should also be made to the provincial government regarding the conflicts’ permanent resolution, it added.