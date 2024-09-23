President, PM felicitate Sri Lanka’s president-elect on his election victory

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt felicitations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his victory in the presidential elections of Sri Lanka. President Asif Ali Zardari extended heartfelt felicitations on the electoral victory of Sri Lankan President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake. In his congratulatory message, the president stated that Pakistan greatly valued its ties with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka as both countries enjoyed excellent cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, according to a President House press release issued in Islamabad. He expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two countries would further strengthen under his leadership. President Zardari also wished good health and continued prosperity for the leadership and the people of Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his felicitations to the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka. “My sincere felicitation to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his victory in the preaidential elections of Sri Lanka,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline. He wished the President-elect every success saying that he looked forward to working with him for further strengthening of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.