Neither constitution nor law safe in country, says Fazl

JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that “neither the constitution nor the law has been safe in Pakistan. Addressing a gathering in Karachi, JUI leader said that the Parliament and other institutions have also not been safe. He said Pakistan’s friendly nations are also worried, how to save the country? “We are not prepared for compliance of the constitution,” Fazlur Rehman said. “Bring changes (in constitution), but those changes that should not reflect your specific political interests,” JUI leader said. “We have talked with the People’s Party, they will give us their draft (of amends) and we will give ours,” Fazlur Rehman said. “We will pick mutually agreed points from these drafts,” the JUI leader said while referring the constitutional legislation under consideration. Pakistan People’s Party’s leader Nayyar Bukhari also talking with media said that the PPP working on a draft of amendments, which will be shared with the JUI and the PML-N for further discussion.