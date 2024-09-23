Pakistan’s regional exports increase 14.05% during July-August 2024

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries increased by 14.05 per cent in the first two months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the corresponding months of last year.The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $664.129 million, which is 13.65 per cent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $4862.017 million during July-August (2024-25), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed a decrease of 7.66 per cent from $350.297 million last year to $323.435 million during last year whereas exports to Afghanistan surged to $146.655 million from $88.393 million. The country’s exports to Bangladesh also increased by 23.75 per cent to $122.004 million this year from $98.589 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka rose by 61.67 per cent to $69.888 million from $43.227. The exports to India decreased to $0.009 million from $0.042 million in the previous year. Exports to Nepal also decreased by 236.86 per cent from $0.536 million to $1.392 million while to Maldives increased by 47.71 per cent to $1.746 million from $1.182 million, it added. On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $2692.509 million during the months under review as compared to $1923.414 million during last year, showing an increase of 39.98 per cent.