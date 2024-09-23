Spotify announces Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as the first artist for Icon Pakistan

On Saturday, Spotify proudly unveiled its highly anticipated ICON Pakistan program at an immersive event titled ‘House of ICON’ at the historic TDF Ghar in Karachi, celebrating Pakistan’s rich musical heritage.

The event offered an exclusive experience that took attendees on a journey through decades of iconic music, spotlighting the artists and tracks that have shaped Pakistan’s vibrant music landscape since the 1950s. The evening culminated with the unveiling of the first Spotify ICON Pakistan artist: the Shehenshah-e-Qawwali, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The event was attended by notable celebrities, media personalities, artists and social media influencers, all gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the first Spotify ICON Pakistan and to witness the magic of Pakistan’s rich music history come to life. Some of the most noteworthy attendees included artists like Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Junaid Khan, the former Vital Signs bassist Shahzad ‘Shahi’ Hassan, composer Arshad Mehmood, Bilal Saeed and Spotify’s RADAR artist Umair to name a few.

“We are incredibly proud to kick off the Spotify ICON Pakistan series by celebrating one of the greatest music legends of all time, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. With over 800 million streams worldwide and nearly 60 million hours of his music listened to on Spotify, his influence is both profound and far-reaching,” said Khan FM, Spotify’s Senior Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. “The Spotify ICON Pakistan celebration is a tribute to his incredible journey and his impact on the Pakistan music culture.”

Celebrated as one of the most influential qawwali singers in history, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan continues to inspire generations with his deeply soulful music. Since Spotify’s debut in Pakistan in 2021, over 900,000 searches have been made for “Nusrat”. In 2024, his most streamed tracks on the platform include “Mere Rashke Qamar,” “Sochta Houn” and “Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai. On Spotify, Nusrat ranks among the top five Pakistani artists, a testament to his extraordinary talent and enduring popularity. He has amassed over 5.7 million monthly listeners, with his fan base growing steadily, particularly among younger audiences. Almost 60 percent of his current listeners on Spotify are from Gen-Z and over the past year, he has seen a 26 percent year-on-year growth in streams on the platform, further solidifying his lasting impact across generations.

Nusrat’s collaborations with international icons such as Peter Gabriel and Eddie Vedder, combined with his innovative blend of traditional qawwali and contemporary sounds, have earned him a huge local and global following. His music transcends borders and genres, with Spotify listeners outside Pakistan coming from India, the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and Germany.

This enduring influence of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is the focus of a new short film produced by Spotify, which premiered at the House of ICON last Saturday. The ‘House of ICON’ event also highlighted the lasting relevance of legacy artists, emphasising the unique blend of nostalgia and modernity that the Spotify ICON Pakistan programme aims to bring to today’s listeners. The exhibition will remain open for a few weeks to visitors looking to embrace the nostalgia and history of Pakistan’s rich musical journey.

Through Spotify ICON Pakistan, Spotify is bridging the gap between generations, providing a platform for legacy artists to be honored and celebrated in the digital age, as they continue to inspire new audiences across the country. This launch marks the beginning of a series of campaigns under Spotify ICON Pakistan, set to feature more legendary figures from Pakistan’s rich musical history.