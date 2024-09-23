Aamir Khan reacts to ‘Laapataa Ladies’ making it to Oscars 2025

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has reacted to the reports of Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies” being picked as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025.

Directed by his ex-wife, Aamir Khan served as the producer on the movie which gained newfound fame following its release on Netflix in April.

Reacting to the news of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ making it to Oscars 2025, the Bollywood star expressed that he is “so proud of Kiran Rao and her entire team.”

“We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars. My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given Laapata Ladies,” Aamir Khan said in a statement. The Bollywood actor also thanked OTT platforms Jio and Netflix for providing another opportunity for the movie. “I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off. Thank you everyone Here’s hoping that Laapata Ladies is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy,” he stated.

Released in theaters on March 1, the movie streamed on the OTT platform in April this year and got rave reviews from the fans for its exceptional storyline and acting performance. The film’s cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam and tells the story of two brides who accidentally lose their husbands during a train journey.

Bhaskar Jha, Durgesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Pankaj Sharma, Rachna Gupta, Abeer Jain, Kirti Jain, Daood Hussain, Pranjal Pateriya, Samarth Mohar, Satendra Soni, Ravi Kapadiya and Kishore Soni played supporting roles. Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, two brides accidentally get swapped in a train. Among the two lost brides, one is taken home by another’s groom while the other is left stranded at a railway station. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is also Kiran Rao’s second directorial, following her 2010 film “Dhobi Ghat.”