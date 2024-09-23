What are Bushra Ansari’s views on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan?

Pakistani famed actor Bushra Insari has expressed her extreme annoyance over the popularity of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan as he made captured the social media attention by singing classical songs. She made this remark in her appearance at a private news channel where she said this culture of making every Tom, Dick and Harry needs to be stop. It merits mention that Chahat Fateh became popular when he sang the songs of Madam Noor Jahan including Badobadi. She said she cannot not withstand the insult of music and more so when it is done intentionally for fame.