PM extends greetings on 94th Saudi National Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the country celebrated its 94th National Day on Monday.

The prime minister, in his message, said that under the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom had emerged as a great country of the 21st century, according to a PM Office press release.

Calling Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 a role model for the world, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the Kingdom was playing a leading role in the developing world in business, technology, economy and other fields.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic relations based on religious and cultural values and both countries supported each other through tough times.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the entire Pakistani nation was grateful for Saudi Arabia’s support in the recent stabilization of Pakistan’s economy and expressed the hope that both countries would continue to enjoy cordial ties in the future as well.

Interior Minister

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the Saudi Embassy on the occasion of National Day of Saudi Arabia in the diplomatic enclave.

He was received by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia on his arrival. Interior Minister met with the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Maliki.

The Interior Minister congratulated Ambassador Al-Maliki on Saudi Arabia’s National Day and expressed good wishes for the Saudi Royal Family and the people of Saudi Arabia.

He thanked the Saudi Government and ambassador for their cooperation during difficult times, saying, “Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan, whether during floods, earthquakes, economic or other challenges.

Their support has been unparalleled.”

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Every Muslim holds Saudi Arabia in special esteem. He said that Saudi Arabia has consistently supported Pakistan through thick and thin, and every Pakistani takes pride in our historic friendship.

Saudi Ambassador said that Saudia Arabia highly values its relations with Pakistan as Pakistan is our brotherly country.