Housing ministry rebuts media report on 45% hike in rental ceiling

The Ministry of Housing and Works Monday rebutted as “entirely incorrect and misleading” a news item published in a section of press regarding a 45% hike in the rental ceiling for government employees.Referring to a media report “Govt employees get 45pc rent bump”, the spokesperson said that the Ministry of Housing and Works had issued no such office memorandum. It said that there was a fictitious and artificially generated office memorandum circulating on social media on the basis of which the story has been reported. Earlier, it was clarified from the office of the Public Relations Officer at the ministry that the said document was not true. The Estate Office under the ministry is currently conducting a survey of market rent rates of residential accommodations at six specified stations including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta that is not final yet and nothing has been notified so far.