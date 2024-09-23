Trump says he will not run again if he loses November presidential election

Former US president Donald Trump said in an interview released Sunday that he will not run again in four years if he is not successful in his current bid for the White House. “I think that will be — that will be it,” Trump said when asked if he would make a fourth consecutive run for the presidency should he lose the November election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republican Donald Trump said that he will not make a fourth consecutive run for the U.S. presidency if he loses the Nov. 5 election, saying “that will be it” in an interview released on Sunday.

Asked if he saw himself running again in four years if he is not successful in his third consecutive bid for the White House, the 78-year-old former president told Sharyl Attkisson’s “Full Measure” program: “No I don’t. I think that will be — that will be it. I don’t see that at all. Hopefully, we will be successful.”