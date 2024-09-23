— orders fixation of plea against SC ordinance for hearing

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the registrar’s office to fix a plea challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance 2024 for hearing. The court removed the objection of not having a relevant bench on the petition. The plea was filed a couple of days after the federal cabinet approved the ordinance, which was approved by President Asif Ali Zardari as well hours after the cabinet’s green lighting it on September 20. The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had adopted the much-debated ordinance “through a circulation” after the Ministry of Law had sent it to the PM and cabinet on September 19’s night. The ordinance said the court bench would look at the cases keeping in view the fundamental human rights and public importance. As per the ordinance, each case will be heard on its turn otherwise reason will be furnished for its taking out of turn. “Each case and appeal will be recorded and its transcript will be prepared, which will be available to the public,” it also stated. Earlier, sources told the media that the ordinance would give the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) additional power to appoint cases. The top judge would have the authority to nominate a judge as a member of a committee, if a member of the committee is absent, they said. According to the Practice and Procedure Act, a three-member committee constitutes the benches. The sources had apprised the publication that the law ministry had prepared the amendment ordinance and forwarded it to the cabinet for approval. Sub-clause 1 of the Act’s Section 2 has been incorporated in the law, according to which the Practice and Procedure Act Committee will fix the cases for hearing. The body will comprise the chief justice, the most senior judge and the judge nominated by the chief justice. The ordinance also includes an amendment in Section 3 of the Act.