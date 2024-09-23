Punjab information minister calls for banning misuse of social media

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Monday called for banning misuse of social media. Speaking to the court reporters outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), she recalled her photograph which she said, was taken in London, without her consent, adding that objectionable tweets were shared as well.

She said that firstly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Azhar Siddiqui submitted fake documents and then he had to apologise for them.

Speaking about her fake video case, she said PTI leader Falak Javed’s father blamed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for making obscene video, adding that she would not use her governmental influence in this case as it would worsen the case.

Lashing out at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, she said the KP CM used very foul language in the public meetings but they treated him the way he deserved.

Separately, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Alia Neelum heard case of fake video of Punjab spokesperson Azma Bokhari and ordered the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (DG FIA) to present the complete records related to the case including his travel history.

LHC Chief Justice Neelum questioned the absence of the FIA DG, to which the federal government’s advocate responded that the DG is currently attending an official meeting in China.

LHC CJ demanded to know when the DG would return and emphasized the importance of proper procedure, stating, “When an authority leaves the country, there should be an NOC and permission. You don’t seem to know anything.”

LHC CJ warned FIA against evading the court, stressing, “Do not try to mislead the court.” The court ordered that the DG FIA must appear at the next hearing, set for September 30, with all relevant documents, including boarding passes and travel history.