No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue measures: FDA DG

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry on Monday said that negligence and carelessness in implementation of anti-dengue measures would not be tolerated and the staff concerned including officers would be held accountable under the law. Presiding over a meeting here, he directed for mobilizing all available resources to control growth of dengue larvae in addition to accelerating anti-dengue efforts as current weather was most favorable for growth of dengue mosquitoes. He directed for cleansing all offices of the authority, roofs, water tanks, flower pots on a daily basis. He also directed for keeping a vigil eye on places favorable for growth of dengue larvae including public parks, green belts and private housing schemes. He also stressed the need to include citizens in anti-dengue measures. The DG also directed for organizing awareness sessions for people, and displaying banners and pamphlets.