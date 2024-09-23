Punjab CM emphasizes CPEC’s importance for Pak-China ties

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a vital indicator of the robust and enduring relationship between Pakistan and China.

The CM views CPEC as a crucial development initiative that not only enhances economic ties but also reflects the deep-rooted partnership and mutual cooperation between the two nations.

She expressed her views while participating in the 75th National Day ceremony of the People’s Republic of China, where she met Chinese Consul General Zhao Shirin to convey her congratulations on this significant occasion.

The CM expressed greetings on behalf of the Pakistani people, stating, “On the occasion of China’s 75th National Day, I extend my warm wishes to the Chinese people.” She conveyed that the people of Punjab also send heartfelt congratulations to their Chinese brothers and sisters, expressing pride in attending the event.

She lauded the Chinese nation for achieving remarkable heights in development and innovation while extending a hand of friendship to the global community. Maryam Nawaz emphasized that China’s greatness lies in its unwavering commitment to peace, cooperation, and humanitarian well-being.

Highlighting the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, she remarked that their relationship was built on trust, respect, and a shared vision for a bright future. “Our bond is not merely based on strategic interests; it is a connection of hearts and souls,” she asserted.

The CM acknowledged China’s significant achievements in lifting millions out of poverty and praised its role as a model for the world in technology, infrastructure, and industry. She noted China’s indispensable contribution during global crises, affirming its commitment to providing resources to countries in need.

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has consistently promoted peace and development, exemplified by its Belt and Road Initiative, she said and added that the fruits of China’s economic development are benefiting people around the world and that China is emerging as a leader with a vision that transcends borders.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed pride in the strong and resilient friendship between Pakistan and China, affirming that both nations were progressing together towards prosperity and a peaceful future. She prayed for the continued strengthening of the Pakistan-China friendship.

Zhao Shirin, the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, acknowledged the Chief Minister’s people-friendly initiatives, highlighting projects like the IT City, cancer hospital, air ambulance services, and solar panel programs that provide real relief to the public. He commended the Punjab government for delivering excellent services to the people and called out “Long Live Pakistan-China Friendship.”

The ceremony featured the national anthems of both countries, traditional Chinese cultural performances, and the cutting of a cake to celebrate China’s 75th anniversary. Various cultural presentations included Chinese music, songs of love for the homeland, and a dragon dance.

Prominent attendees included Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Industry Chaudhry Shafique Hussain, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and IG Usman Anwar.

Separately, the CM has announced a significant initiative to address public complaints against the police by establishing a “Provincial Police Complaint Authority (PPCA).”

Ac cording to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, a high-powered committee has been formed under the Chief Minister’s directive to determine the criteria for selecting members of the PPCA.

The committee will be chaired by the Provincial Law Minister, with the Secretary Home Punjab serving as the administrative secretary. Members of the committee include the Chief Secretary of Punjab, Secretary Law, Inspector General of Punjab, Advocate General of Punjab, and Additional Inspector General of the Special Branch. The purpose of this high-powered committee is to establish criteria for selecting capable, honest, and qualified members for the Provincial Police Complaint Authority (PPCA).

The spokesperson added that the formation of the PPCA will enable the resolution of public complaints against the police. Under Police Order 2002, the establishment of this authority is mandatory for addressing serious complaints against police personnel. The PPCA will be able to receive complaints regarding negligence, misconduct, or abuse of power against any police officer and will have the authority to conduct inquiries and take action.

The PPCA will consist of a Chairperson and six members. After the establishment at the provincial level, similar authorities will be set up at the district level. According to the rules, the Governor of Punjab will appoint the Chairperson, while the remaining six members will be selected by the Public Service Commission. The law mandates that authority members should be reputable individuals with significant expertise, knowledge, and experience in their respective fields.

The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for this week at the Home Department under the chair of law minister, where the criteria for selecting authority members will be discussed.