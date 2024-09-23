Sindh CTD releases suspect sketches in DSP murder case, offers reward

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh has released a photo of one suspect and sketches of others involved in the murder of DSP Ali Raza, who was shot dead on July 7 near Karimabad, Karachi.

The images were prepared using eyewitness accounts and footage from CCTV cameras, CTD officials confirmed on Monday.

Authorities have appealed to the public for help in identifying the suspects and announced a reward for information that leads to their arrest.

The identity of those providing assistance will be kept confidential, according to CTD officials.

The DSP was killed by unidentified gunmen while on duty.

Despite the passage of over two and a half months, investigators have yet to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

A case has been registered with CTD under case number 24/111.

The Sindh government has also offered a reward for anyone who helps capture the suspects. “We urge the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of these criminals,” said a CTD official.

The public’s cooperation is deemed crucial in solving the case, as the investigation is still ongoing.

A reward of Rs5 million has been proposed for information leading to the arrest of the killers of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) DSP Ali Raza, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in July near Kareemabad, Karachi.

According to details, Additional IG CTD, Imran Yaqoob Mehmood, has written to the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh, recommending the reward for anyone providing information on the killers of the martyred officer.

In the letter, it was revealed that the attackers had roamed the streets for nearly two hours, waiting for DSP Raza’s vehicle to leave Shakeel Corporation, where he was stationed.

The letter suggested that the suspects might have been seen by witnesses with uncovered faces before concealing themselves moments prior to the murder.