Bilawal reviews constitutional matters at PPP meeting

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday chaired a meeting of the party’s spokespersons at the Bilawal House to discuss constitutional matters.

PPP spokespersons including Ajiz Dhamra, Musa Geelani, Nabil Gabol, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Sharmila Farooqui, Shehla Raza, Sarbuland Khan and others attended the meeting.

Asifa Bhutto Zardari, PPP Women’s Central President Faryal Talpur, Sherry Rahman, Shazia Marri, Nisar Khoro, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani and Chaudhry Manzoor were also present in the meeting.

Separately, the 36th birthday anniversary of Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was celebrated in Sindh Assembly on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial lawmaker Faryal Talpur, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, provincial ministers and members of the assembly attended the birthday celebrations.

They cut a cake and felicitated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 36th birthday.