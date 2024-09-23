Pakistan earns $286 million from IT services’ export during July 2024

Pakistan earned US $286.395 million by exporting different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

This shows a growth of 33.84 per cent as compared with the US $ 213.980 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services grew by 44.14 per cent as it surged from US $172.680 million last year to US $248.899 million during July 2024.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 47.38 per cent, from US $58.425 million to US $86.103 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services, however, decreased by 30.68 per cent, from US $0.440 million to US $0.350 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services surged by 1302.14 per cent from US $0.035 million to US $0.490.75 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services also increased by 1.08 per cent, from $50.327 million to $50.868 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services also witnessed a growth of 75.14 per cent from US $63.453 million to US $111.131 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review also increased by 47.50 per cent growing from US $0.300 million to US $0.442 million. Among the information services, the exports of information-related services up by 12.34 per cent, from US $0.114 million to US $0.128 million whereas the exports of other information services rose by 69.05 per cent, from US $0.186 million to US $0.314 million.