Low domestic investment sends negative signal to foreign investors

The Ferozepur Road Industrial Association (FRIA) senior vice chairman Shehbaz Aslam on Sunday said that the domestic investment at the moment is alarmingly low which has sent a negative signal to the potential foreign investors and now is the time that the federal government should give some patient hearing to the private sector calling.

Emphasizing the need for transparency for instilling confidence in the business community and investors to attract investment, he asked the government that its strategies should not only focus on short-term but also cover a long-term vision for speedy economic growth.

Shahbaz Aslam emphasized that such transparency from the government is crucial, as the country has had trouble raising enough money to cover its expenses. He said if the government was seriously desirous of having economic turnaround in the coming years it would have to do two things that are: an immediate freeze on domestic and foreign borrowing and secondly put in place a well-tailored strategy to show-case Pakistan’s potentials to the outer world.

The FRIA SVC said that even though Pakistan’s economic crisis is a recurring factor in the country’s political unrest, it has a history of ignoring the nation’s true issues, which include poor governance, a broken judicial system, outdated laws, complicated tax system, lack of transparency, duplication in the government system, ineffective bureaucracy, improper use of our human, natural and water resources, lack of efficient local government, inadequate data for country’s planning, and the consistent flaws in policies in execution by the government departments.

Shehbaz Aslam said that Pakistan’s GDP growth rate has always remained below its potential despite efforts to boost economic growth. He said that the development of important sectors and investment prospects was hampered by inadequate revenue collection, structural problems, and governance issues.